Iranian protesters demand Khamenei quits over plane downing - video on Twitter
A group of Iranian protesters demanded Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday after Tehran said that its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.
"Commander-in-chief (Khamenei) resign, resign," videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people chanting, in front of Tehran's Amir Kabir University. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video footage.
