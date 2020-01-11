Left Menu
SAD suspends Sukhdev Dhindsa, son Parminder Dhindsa  

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 21:42 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday suspended MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa with immediate effect and resolved to issue them a charge sheet to explain their conduct. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party's core committee which was presided over by the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Dhindsa and his son Parminder had been vocal against Sukhbir. Former minister Sikander Singh Maluka, who is the Observer of the party's Sangrur district unit, disclosed to the core committee that at a recent meeting of the Sangrur district body it was unanimously decided to recommend the expulsion of the father-son duo for indulging in anti-party activities.

According to party spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema after due discussion it was decided to issue a charge sheet to the duo following which they would be given two weeks to explain their conduct. "The party will take its next course of action after receiving the reply of the two leaders," he added.

Meanwhile, the SAD's core committee also resolved to meet Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on January 15 to demand an independent inquiry into the recent "power scam" which had come to light. The core committee said the Congress government had shown deliberate laxity to give a benefit of Rs 3000 crore to private thermal plant managements and a coal company by putting up a weak defence in cases filed by them against the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

It was also decided that a delegation of party leaders will meet Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday. It will take up issues including befitting observation of the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, commuting Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence to life and his release from jail and asking Pakistan to ensure safety and security of Sikhs and Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

Two Committees were also formed to look into "betrayal of promises" made to all sections of society by the Congress government and to look into cases of the "state repression". It was also decided that Sukhbir will hold meetings with District Presidents at the headquarters as well as interact with Circle delegates at the constituency level.

