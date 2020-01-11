Merkel says Iran jet admission an'important step'

Moscow, Jan 11 (AFP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said Iran's admission that it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet was an important step and called for a full investigation.

Merkel said it was good to identify those guilty and underscored the need to "exhaustively establish" what had happened. "Today an important step was taken," she told a news conference after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

