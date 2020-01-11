Merkel says Iran jet admission an'important step'
Moscow, Jan 11 (AFP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said Iran's admission that it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet was an important step and called for a full investigation.
Merkel said it was good to identify those guilty and underscored the need to "exhaustively establish" what had happened. "Today an important step was taken," she told a news conference after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP) IND
IND
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- Iran
- Moscow
- Ukrainian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- IND
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
Magnitude 5 quake strikes near Iran nuclear plant
No reports of damage from quake near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant-TV
Quake strikes near Iran nuclear power plant