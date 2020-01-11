DSP attacked by four member gang

The DSP of Virudhunagar was attacked by a four-member gang at nearby Narikudi on Saturday as indirect election to the posts of Panchayat Union chiefs was going on, police said here. The gang, who were hiding behind some sand barricades, attacked DSP Venkatesan on his arms and elbow with sickles, entered the polling office and ransacked it, they said.

Earlier, they pelted stones to divert the attention of the public. Venaktesan managed to walk out of the office by covering his injuries with some strips of cloth.

Police said two of the gang members had been arrested. DMK and AIADMK are in a close race in the seven wards.

The attack on a higher police official came two days after a Sub-Inspector was shot dead while he was on duty at a checkpost bordering Kerala. The indirect election to the posts of heads of the local bodies in Tamil Nadu was held on Saturday.

Earlier, the polls to rural civic bodies in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 30 saw the opposition DMK and its allies edging out the ruling AIADMK combine to second spot...

