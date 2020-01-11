Left Menu
PGIMER Chandigarh re-elects Dr Uttam Thakur as president of Association of Resident Doctors

Creating history in PGIMER Chandigarh, the incumbent Dr Uttam Kumar Thakur of Departement of General Surgery has been elected again as the President of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Creating history in PGIMER Chandigarh, the incumbent Dr Uttam Kumar Thakur of Departement of General Surgery has been elected again as the President of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD). Thakur becomes the first doctor to have been brought back to the post by residents of PGI Chandigarh. He will lead the association for a term of one year, which will make him the longest-serving president of ARD history.

The elections were held on January 10 and results were declared by the Election Commission on Saturday. Thakur and his complete panel got elected for the various posts.

He won by getting 77 per cent votes, and none of the members of his panel were cast less than 76 per cent of the total votes. Eight amongst the 12 posts were won uncontested. Speaking on this landmark victory, he said "I have been entrusted this responsibility again by my fellow resident doctors and I will ensure I leave no stone unturned towards their welfare. Food Quality for doctors is my top priority as all concerned secretaries are from my own group this time and I have huge trust in them."

"I have a body full of enthusiast and trustworthy companions this time and all are geared up to deliver their promises right from the very first day. I am thankful to all residents of PGI to show such heart-touching trust on us," he added. (ANI)

