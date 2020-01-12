Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former J&K DGP, deputy CMs in attendance for pro-CAA rally in Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 18:28 IST
Former J&K DGP, deputy CMs in attendance for pro-CAA rally in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir People's Forum on Sunday organised a public rally here in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with speakers accusing the opposition parties of misleading the public in the country for their "political gains". Many senior leaders of the BJP including two former deputy chief ministers -- Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta -- and former director general of police S P Vaid also attended the pro-CAA rally at Parade area in the city.

"We are all participating in this rally as common citizens...everyone here is supportive of the Centre's action to grant citizenship to the oppressed minorities fleeing Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh told reporters. He alleged that "anti-nationals" are behind the violence in the country over the Act. "Indian Muslims are pro-nationalist like any other citizen of the country but Pakistan, Congress and communists launched a falsehood campaign to mislead the Muslims."

"The CAA is not against taking away the citizenship of any Indian citizen but is meant to give citizenship to the minorities who are oppressed and are facing Jihadi terrorism in the three neighbouring Islamic countries," he said. Another senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also accused opposition parties of misleading the students of the universities on the CAA pointing out that there is a need for aggressive campaigning in the country to educate the people about the reality of the Act.

Among others who joined thousands of participants include senior BJP leader and mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Chander Mohan Gupta, his deputy Purnima Sharma, former ministers and legislators. A sizable number of women also attended the public meeting, carrying placards and chanting slogans in support of the Act.

"Some people and political parties are provoking and misleading public against the CAA for their political gains...the country was divided due to the wrong policies of the Congress and it happened on the basis of religion," president of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Forum Ramesh Sabharwal said in his address. Senior BJP leader and president of Jammu High Court Bar Association Abhinav Sharma, addressing the public rally, said the CAA has been amended six times in the past and every time minorities have been given citizenship but nobody ever protested.

"Those who are opposing the CAA are doing it under a political conspiracy," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Women's World T20: Rookie batswoman Richa only new face in Harmanpreet-led squad

Bengals rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in a 15-member Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup in Australia, starting February 21. The team, announced on Sunday, has no other surprises.The 15-yea...

BJP holds kite festival in support of CAA in Jaipur

The BJP on Sunday held a kite festival here in support of Citizenship Amendment Act where party leaders and workers flew kites with slogans in support of CAA written on them. Such kites were also distributed to people on the occasion.The fe...

BCCI set to appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir as CAC members

The BCCI is all set to appoint World Cup-winning former India players Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee CAC which will pick selection committees for the next four-year cycle starting 2020. The third m...

UPDATE 1-Canadian province says it erroneously reported an incident at nuclear power station

The Canadian province of Ontario sent out a false alert on Sunday that there had been an incident at a massive nuclear power station near Toronto, Canadas largest city, correcting itself shortly afterward to say nothing had occurred.At arou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020