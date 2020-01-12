Left Menu
Haryana supplying contaminated water to Delhi: DJB vice chairman

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 21:33 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya on Sunday alleged that the BJP-ruled Haryana is supplying contaminated water to the city as part of a "political conspiracy" ahead of the assembly polls. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, however, rejected the allegation terming it an "absolute lie" being spread by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"The reality is that Yamuna water's E coli content increases several thousand times as it enters Delhi due to mismanagement in waste water discharge by the AAP government," she said. At the AAP office, Mohaniya alleged that the water supplied by Haryana has a high amount of ammonia and hence the DJB production has decreased by 100 MGD (million gallons per day).

"The water supplied in Delhi comes from other states, in which Haryana is the largest source. After the announcement of polls, the amount of ammonia in the water coming from Haryana has increased a lot," he told reporters. "This has affected the water supply in many parts of Delhi. As Haryana is ruled by BJP, these developments ahead of the election seem to be a political conspiracy," said Mohaniya, adding the BJP is conspiring to defame the Delhi government.

"For the last three days, the water problem has started again in Delhi," he said. "BJP often accuses the Delhi Jal Board of supplying dirty water in the city. I want to tell everyone that the water being supplied in Delhi comes from BJP-ruled states. One of the major reasons behind the frequent complaints of dirty water in Delhi is the supply of contaminated water with waste, sewage, and filth from the Panipat Industrial Area in Haryana," said the DJB vice-chairman.

Due to this, the output at two big plants of Delhi Jal Board in Chandrawal and Wazirabad has reduced to half their total capacity, and consequently, the supply of water in some areas of Central and South Delhi has been affected, he said. "Such developments just before the elections create doubt in anyone's mind. The reason for this suspicion is that on one hand, the Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan of the BJP-led central government accused the Delhi Jal Board of supplying dirty water in Delhi and on the other hand contaminated dirty water is being supplied from the BJP ruled Haryana", Mohaniya added.

The assembly election in Delhi is scheduled for February 8.

