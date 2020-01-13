Left Menu
CM, Cong workers pull gold chariot at temple on Priyanka Gandhi's birthday

  Puducherry
  Updated: 13-01-2020 00:37 IST
  Created: 13-01-2020 00:32 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday celebrated his party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's birthday by pulling a holy gold chariot in 300-year-old Manakula Vinayakar temple here and praying for good health and long life of the Congress leader. Narayanasamy performed the ritual along with his Cabinet colleague M Kandasamy and party's sole MP from the Union territory, V Vaithilingam. Several party workers also participated in the ritual.

The chief minister along with party workers and legislators also prayed at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for good health and long life of Priyanka Gandhi. Sweets were distributed later by party men.

According to information on the temple's website, the devotees pull the chariot, made up of 7.5 kg of gold besides other materials, including teakwood and copper, to pray for fulfilment of their wishes. They are allowed to pull the chariot for a fee.

