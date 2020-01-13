BJP MLA demands action after Bhil tribe described as 'criminal minded' in MPPSC exam
BJP MLA Ram Dangore has demanded action against the person who has set the question paper of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam in which Bhil tribe was described as "criminal-minded" and "immoral".
BJP MLA Ram Dangore has demanded action against the person who has set the question paper of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam in which Bhil tribe was described as "criminal-minded" and "immoral". "In a question paper of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam, Bhil tribe is described as criminal-minded and immoral. What is the Congress government trying to do? Action should be taken against the person who has set this paper," Dangore told ANI.
The BJP legislator from Pandhana said that Bhil tribe is a dominant tribe in Madhya Pradesh and holds great significance. He claimed that the Bhil tribe helped Lord Rama and Maharana Pratap in their battles with Ravana and Mughals respectively and also played an important role in India's freedom struggle. (ANI)
