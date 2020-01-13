Left Menu
David Mabuza to hold consultative meetings on South Sudan peace deal

South Africa will continue to support the peace process in South Sudan for a better Africa and a better world.

Deputy President Mabuza further held bilateral meetings with the guarantors to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, to mobilize for their continued support to the peace process. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as South Africa's special envoy to South Sudan, has arrived in Juba, where he is expected to hold various consultative meetings regarding outstanding matters relating to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

The main aim of the visit is to zero in on consensus from the different parties on the issue of the number of states and their boundaries. During the Consultative Meeting of Parties that took place from 1-4 December 2019, meaningful progress was made wherein Parties moved from their original five divergent positions towards consensus on two positions, which are 23+1 and 32+ states.

Subsequent to the December 2019 Consultative Meeting of Parties, it was agreed that a follow-up meeting should be held to consolidate the emerging consensus position on the number of states. Deputy President Mabuza further held bilateral meetings with the guarantors to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, to mobilize for their continued support to the peace process.

During this round of Consultative Meeting of Parties, it is envisaged that an agreement on a mechanism to amicably resolve the contentious issue of a number of states and boundaries, will be reached.

The finalization of this matter will pave a way to the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity within the current extended period ending in February 2020.

"We have returned to Juba hopeful that Parties will reach an agreement on a workable mechanism to resolve the matter of states and their boundaries. More importantly, it is to ensure that a Transitional Government of National Unity of South Sudan is formed before the expiry of the current 100 days extension. Our ultimate goal with all these efforts, is to ensure a peaceful South Sudan where the guns are silenced for good and where her people pursue their development." said Deputy President Mabuza.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

