Cong, Communists spreading "misleading information": BJP

  • Thiruvai
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:15 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:15 IST
Hitting out at the Opposition parties, mainly the Congress and Communists, for spreading "misleading information" on the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said if they continue to act against national interest, they will be "wiped out." Under the CAA, no survey is going to be held, none will be asked to show any document, according to him. It only relates to six persecuted communities of three countries--Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and who are being singled out due to their faith, he said.

"The Opposition parties-- Congress and communists-- have come togther on a common platform.If they continue to act against the national interest, they will be "wiped out" from the country," Singh told reporters here. Slamming the opposition, he said "since they have no agenda or issues against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the most popular leader of the world, they were making such a hue and cry (about CAA) in the country." Singh said in Pakistan the minorities, who were 23 per cent, had now been reduced to 3.71 per cent, which was a serious matter. This means interests of minorities was not being protected in the three countries.

"In India, where secularism prevails, we respect minorities, he said. Many people from among the minority communities have held high posts, including that of the President, Vice President and Chief Election Commissioner, unlike in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh where the minority community were never given high posts, Singh said.

On the Kerala Assembly resoultion seeking to scrap the CAA, he said he was "surprised" that such a resolution had been passed. "They should read the Constitution. Passing such a resolution, was contrary to the Act and Rules of the Constitution," the Rajya Sabha MP said and alleged that this was being done for vote bank politics.

Kerala had become the first state to pass a joint resolution against the CAA with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress headed UDF opposition coming together to pass it after a convening a special session of the House. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has been at the forefront of opposing the law, had also written to 11 chief ministers to come together to oppose the CAA.

Claiming that BJP was getting very good response for its campaign for the CAA, he said it had become necessary as some political parties, including the Congress, Communists, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi party, were circulating wrong information and rumours and were trying to confuse people. "I go across the entire country, I do not see photos or hoardings of any of the leaders of Kerala. Only in Kerala I see their posters.

My advise to Kerala is that the leaders should work for the interest of the people at least to sustain in the state or else they will be wiped out. Signals are very clear. The way they are working in times to come, left parties will be wiped out from Kerala also," he said.

Replying to a query on the BJP yet to finalise the name of its party president in the state, he said organisational elections are going on. Within a month, a state president would be appointed, he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Kerala, but dates have not yet been decided, he added..

