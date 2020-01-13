Why economy has become a `disaster', Modi should tell youth: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP-led government of suppressing the voice of youth and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the youth why the economy has become a "disaster". Talking to the media after a meeting of opposition parties here, Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to visit any university without police and tell people what he was doing for the country.

He said the opposition leaders discussed issues like economic crisis and unemployment. "Instead of addressing the problems of youth, Narendra Modi is trying to distract the nation and divide people. Voice of the youth is legitimate, it should not be suppressed, and the government should listen to it," he said.

He alleged that the Prime Minister does "not have guts" to stand in front of students. "Narendra Modi should have the courage to tell youngsters why Indian economy has become a disaster...He doesn't have guts to stand in front of students. I challenge him to go to any university stand there without police and tell people what he's going to do for this country," Gandhi said.

The meeting of opposition parties was attended by leaders of Congress and 19 other opposition parties. Leaders of Trinamool Congress, BSP, SP, and DMK were among those not present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.