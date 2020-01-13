DMK, MDMK oppose Parliamentary panel visit during Pongal Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI): The DMK and MDMK have opposed what they called a proposed inspection of a Committee of Parliament on Official Language to Central government offices in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal celebrations beginning tomorrow and called for its cancellation. The inspection was intended to evaluate Hindi usage in offices of the Centre in the State, DMK president M K Stalin said and condemned the visit on "January 14, 15, 16, during the Pongal celebrations." Writing in his Facebook page, the top Dravidian party leader cited a news report in a Tamil daily in this conneciton and urged the union government to cancel the panel's visit.

The cultural and linguistic values of the Tamil people and their sense of self-respect should be honoured and the visit cancelled so that employees of Central government offices could peacefully celebrate the harvest festival, he said. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, also cited the same report and said Central govenment employees have been asked to report for duty during Pongal holidays in view of the panel's visit which was "highly condemnable." "Such activities show that Hindutva forces do not like the celebration of Pongal, the Tamil people's biggest cultural event," he said and urged the inspection -during holidays- be called off. The four day Pongal celebration kicks off from tomorrow..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.