YSRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu over farmers issue, capital row

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Mangalagiri, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who along with his supporters were detained for organising a rally in favour of government's proposal of three capitals in the state, attacked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and said that the farmers are expressing concern that Naidu deceived them by taking away their fertile lands in the name of capital development. Earlier, police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the area, which prohibits an assembly of four or more people. A rally that started from Penumaka village was scheduled to end at Tadepalli. YSRCP cadre and people carried placard and raised slogans in favour of decentralisation of power.

The police did not allow the rally to proceed and briefly detained Reddy before releasing him after some time. Along with Reddy, several party leaders and women who came to attend the rally were also detained at Mangalagiri police station. After that, Ramakrishna Reddy held a press meet at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli. He said that the capital farmers are demanding the decentralisation of administration and equitable development of all the regions of the state.

He said the farmers are expressing concern that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu deceived them. "They said that the lands of the Dalit of the region were forcibly taken away by Naidu and turned the farmers of the region into beggars", the YSRCP MLA stated.

Ramakrishna Reddy also alleged that Naidu was taking up the agitation just to save the lands of his 'benamis' and made his wife Bhuvaneswari to donate her platinum bangles for the agitation to save the lands she bought in the name of her heritage firm. With reference to Naidu seeking alms for the agitation, the YSRCP MLA asked why the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and his son Lokesh did not donate their salaries for the cause. He asked how Naidu can lead an agitation where 144 section was promulgated. He said TDP workers, real estate brokers and anti-social elements were taking up the agitation in the name of farmers.

Responding on TDP's allegations on state police, that they are yielded to the ruling party, Ramakrishna Reddy said that when there was an attack on Tehsildar Vanajakshi and IAS officer Balasubrahmanyam during TDP regime, Naidu had used the police department to suit his political ends. The MLA condemned the TDP chief calling the DGP as one from North-Eastern region. "Weren't there any officers from north India or non-Telugu regions during your regime?" he asked. (ANI)

