Amit Shah chairs sixth meeting of Island Development Agency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the sixth meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA) on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the sixth meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA) on Monday. In the meeting chaired by Shah, the progress made under the "Holistic development of islands" program was reviewed, according to a release by the PIB.

"For the first time in the country, an initiative of sustainable development in the identified Islands within scientifically-assessed carrying capacity has been taken-up. Development plans with a focus on the creation of jobs for the islanders through tourism promotion as well as the export of seafood and coconut-based products made in the Islands have been prepared and are being implemented in four islands of Andaman and Nicobar and five islands of Lakshadweep," the release read. "In the second phase, suitable sites in 12 more islands of Andaman and Nicobar and five islands in Lakshadweep have been covered," it added.

In the meeting, a detailed presentation was made by the CEO of NITI Aayog highlighting the current status of the planned projects being implemented for the benefit of the islanders. The status of the implementation of decisions taken in the last meeting were also highlighted in the presentation.

Shah expressed satisfaction at the progress made and called upon all concerned to expedite implementation of the on-going projects for islanders' benefits. The meeting was attended by Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral D. K. Joshi (retd), administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma, Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog among other officials. (ANI)

