Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raising of 'azadi' slogans damages image of the country: says Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said that the raising of 'azadi' slogans in the universities leads to loss of time and education and was shameful.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 23:00 IST
Raising of 'azadi' slogans damages image of the country: says Ramdev
Baba Ramdev speaking to media in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said that the raising of 'azadi' slogans in the universities leads to loss of time and education and was shameful.

Speaking to media here, Ramdev said, "In universities, there are incidents of violence and arson. The raising of 'azadi' slogans leading to loss of time and education and also damage to the image of the country is shameful."

"The government should act against those who are spreading this type of anarchy," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Thrill, honor and 'dream come true' for 2020 Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees expressed a mixture of pride, gratitude and honor on Monday after being short-listed for the 2020 Academy Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 9 in Hollywood.The following are some reactions - through statements, telephone...

Queen agrees to 'period of transition' for Prince Harry, Meghan after 'constructive talks'

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Monday agreed to offer Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle a period of transition during which the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada. After her first face-to-face talks with her grands...

UPDATE 1-German coalition quarrels over how to spend record budget surplus

Chancellor Angela Merkels ruling coalition is at odds over how to spend a record budget surplus, with her conservatives calling for corporate tax cuts while centre-left Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is favouring more public investment.Berlin...

Patriots C Andrews eyes return from blood clot issue

New England Patriots center David Andrews is optimistic about returning to the field for next season after missing the 2019 campaign following a diagnosis of blood clots in his lungs. I feel great, Andrews said on Monday, per ESPN. I have a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020