Raising of 'azadi' slogans damages image of the country: says Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said that the raising of 'azadi' slogans in the universities leads to loss of time and education and was shameful.

Speaking to media here, Ramdev said, "In universities, there are incidents of violence and arson. The raising of 'azadi' slogans leading to loss of time and education and also damage to the image of the country is shameful."

"The government should act against those who are spreading this type of anarchy," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

