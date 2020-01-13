Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Libya peace talks in Moscow fall short of ceasefire deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 23:02 IST
UPDATE 4-Libya peace talks in Moscow fall short of ceasefire deal

Libya's warring leaders made some progress at indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday but failed to agree on an unconditional and open-ended ceasefire.

In talks that lasted about eight hours, mediators Russia and Turkey urged the rivals to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month-old war and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilise the North African country. Fayez al-Serraj, who heads Libya's Tripoli-based internationally recognised government, signed the ceasefire agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) faction that has been trying to take the capital Tripoli, had asked for more time to consider the ceasefire. "Today we can report that some progress was made," Lavrov told reporters at the elegant 19th century Moscow mansion where the talks were held.

Cavusoglu told reporters Haftar wanted to have until Tuesday morning to make up his mind. The Russo-Turkish push, which involved laborious indirect contacts between the two Libyan delegations, is the latest attempt to end chaos that has engulfed the oil-producing country since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.

Russia's TASS news agency reported that Serraj had refused to engage in direct talks with Haftar, forcing Russian and Turkish diplomats to act as go-betweens. The two men last met in Abu Dhabi in February last year before talks broke down over a power-sharing deal and Haftar moved his troops on Tripoli in April, expanding his control beyond the east and south.

Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country was working to ensure that a ceasefire in Libya would become permanent. He said he hoped the Moscow talks would form the basis of discussions at a summit in Berlin on Sunday, which he said he would attend with Conte and Russian President Vladimir Putin. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she planned to host such a summit after holding talks with Putin.

QUIET IN TRIPOLI Turkey backs Haftar's rival, Serraj, while Russian military contractors have been deployed alongside Haftar's LNA forces, which are also backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan.

The Tripoli war has wrecked Libya's economy and risks disrupting oil production and triggering flows of African migrants trying to reach Europe by boats with the help of smugglers exploiting the chaos. The Moscow talks come after a ceasefire, initiated by Turkey and Russia, saw a lull in heavy fighting and air strikes on Sunday, though both factions accused each other of violating that truce as skirmishes continued around Tripoli.

Reuters journalists in Tripoli said it was quiet in the centre on Monday and that they could hear no clashes or shelling. Mitiga airport, the capital's only functioning airport, had resumed operations, a Reuters witness said. Flights were suspended earlier this month due to rockets falling nearby.

Haftar's troops have not been able to breach Tripoli's defences but have in recent weeks made some small progress with help from Russian mercenaries, residents say. That has pushed Turkey, which has business interests in the country, to deploy soldiers to Libya to help the Tripoli government. Russia and Turkey have turned into important players in Libya, joining Arab countries such as Egypt or the UAE which have filled a void left by Western powers showing little interest in the OPEC producer since 2011. (Additional reporting by Alexander Marrow, Polina Ivanova and Anton Kolodazhnyy in Moscow, Andreas Rinke in Berlin, by Ulf Laessing and Aidan Lewis, by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay in Ankara and by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli, Writing by Andrew Osborn and Ulf Laessing, Editing by William Maclean and Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SAI centres should be given more facilities: Jina Gohain

Injured Archer Sibangini Gohains mother on Monday said that SAI centres should be well equipped with the medical facilities in case of any emergency. Gohain had got injured while practising for the Khelo India event in Guwahati, last week.S...

JNU fees hike issue sorted, agitation 'unjustified': Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday appealed to the students to call off their agitation since their key demand regarding hike in fees has been settled. The main demand related to increase in service and utility charges and other relate...

CPI claims permission not given for anti-CAA meeting to be

The CPI here on Monday claimed permission has been denied to the partys proposed public meeting here on CAA to be addressed by former JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others. CPI leader E T Narasimha, in a party release, said they sought pe...

Jana Sena chief meets Nadda; sparks speculation of forging ties in AP

Telugu film actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday met BJP working president J P Nadda in the national capital amid speculation that the two parties might forge an alliance in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan, alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020