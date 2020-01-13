Hindu religion not BJP's monopoly: Gogoi

In a scathing attack on the BJP, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday said Hindu religion is not the "monopoly" of the BJP and religion can't be the basis for granting citizenship. Taking part in a debate on the governor's address in the Assam assembly, he accused Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of "dividing" Assamese society.

"Hindu religion is not the monopoly of the BJP. I'm also a Hindu. I go to a temple, mosque and church," he said attacking the ruling party. "The politics that Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to do, I will not do that. He is trying to divide Assamese society," the former CM alleged.

He also questioned the basis on which the finance minister had said that not a single person over five lakh will be benefitted from the amended citizenship act in the state. "In the NRC, 19 lakh people were excluded and we think 11-12 lakh are Bengali Hindus. Then what is the basis of the five lakh figure and from where has this figure come?" he added.

He demanded that the contentious act be repealed as the entire state was "burning". "Today entire Assam is burning. AASU was with the BJP, but today they are calling you killers How will this fire be doused? The only option is to repeal this Act," the senior Congress leader said.

Gogoi said anti-CAA protests across India are mostly led by Hindus. The veteran politician also criticised the Governor for not speaking on "problems" of the state and declining economy.

