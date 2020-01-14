Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Republican senators say they will not vote to dismiss charges against Trump ahead of trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 06:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Republican senators say they will not vote to dismiss charges against Trump ahead of trial

Republican members of the U.S Senate, poised to begin an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the coming days, voiced opposition on Monday to any attempt to dismiss the charges against him without a trial. The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to formally send the charges to the Senate this week, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to help acquit his fellow Republican.

Trump appeared on Sunday to reverse his position on how the Senate should proceed, writing on Twitter that a full trial would give the Democrats who pursued impeachment undeserved credibility and signaling support for dismissal of the charges with no trial. "There is almost no interest" among Republican senators for a motion to dismiss the House charges, Republican Senator Roy Blunt told reporters on Monday.

"I will not be supporting a motion to dismiss," said Republican Senator Mitt Romney. "At this stage, the allegations that have been made are serious and deserve to be given consideration with the arguments for and against." Senator Susan Collins, among a handful of Republicans whom Democrats hope to persuade to back their call for witness testimony, told reporters she and a small group of colleagues were discussing a trial format that would allow lawmakers to vote on whether to include witnesses after hearing from each side and having the opportunity to pose questions.

"We're still talking, and I think the discussions have been going well," Collins told reporters, saying she strongly favored the approach taken during the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed sending the two articles of impeachment passed by the House on Dec. 18 to the Republican-led Senate, preventing McConnell from holding a quick trial right away that cleared the president.

DIVIDED OVER WITNESSES The House charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The impeachment charges stem from Trump's request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

House Democrats will discuss on Tuesday morning how to move forward, Pelosi said on Sunday, with the chamber possibly voting to send the charges to the Senate later that day. Pelosi said the delay was meant to convince the U.S. public of the need to call witnesses in the Senate trial after Trump's administration blocked some current and former officials from cooperating in the House impeachment inquiry.

McConnell has yet to say definitively how the Senate will conduct the trial. He has not committed to allowing any witnesses or new documents in the proceedings and instead could steer the process toward a quick acquittal. McConnell has left open the possibility of deciding on witness testimony later in the trial. He has said he sees no chance of the Senate convicting Trump.

The Senate, which could open a trial rapidly after receiving the charges from the House, plans to meet daily except on Sundays each week to conduct the proceedings, likely beginning each day at noon EST (1700 GMT) and working until either 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. EST (2200 or 2300 GMT), according to congressional aides. The Senate is expected to vote to acquit Trump even though some moderate Republicans have bristled over McConnell's reflexive support for the president. Conviction and removal of Trump would require a two-thirds majority of those present in the 100-member chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Princes William, Harry dismiss 'false' report alleging reason for royal split

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally to record high ahead of trade deal; yen slips

Asian share markets rose on Tuesday and safe-haven assets slid as signs of goodwill between China and the United States supported optimism for global growth, with the worlds two biggest economies preparing to formalise a trade-war truce.The...

Boxing-Wilder, Fury vow to settle rematch with a knockout

Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have both promised knockouts to avoid going to the judges scorecards when they meet again on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas with Wilders WBC world title on the line.The first meeting between the pair in Dece...

Eastern Libyan forces says ready and determined to achieve victory - website

Eastern Libyan forces, which have been trying to seize the capital Tripoli held by the internationally recognized government, said they are ready and determined to achieve victory, the forces official Facebook website said on Tuesday.It gav...

UPDATE 5-Libya peace talks in Moscow fall short of ceasefire deal

Libyas warring leaders made some progress at indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday but failed to agree on an open-ended ceasefire to end a nine-month war over the capital Tripoli. In talks that lasted about eight hours, mediators Russia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020