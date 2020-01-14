Trump plans first India visit in February - Bloomberg
U.S. President Donald Trump is planning his first visit to India next month, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Indian government official.
The United States and India are in touch to work out mutually convenient dates for the visit, according to Bloomberg.
