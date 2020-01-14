Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Shein stresses significance of unity between Zanzibar, Tanzania

Addressing the nation at the packed Amaan Stadium, the Isles President spoke proudly of the great feats that the seventh-phase government has registered socially, economically and culturally.

President Shein stresses significance of unity between Zanzibar, Tanzania
Dr. Shein explained that during his nine-year occupancy in the Mnazimmoja- based office, the revolutionary government has undertaken sweeping economic reforms to improve the living standards of the people. Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Ali Mohamed Shein touted tangible socio-economic gains and unshakeable faith in the unique union that gave birth to the United Republic of Tanzania as the nation celebrated the 56th Revolution Day here yesterday.

While highlighting social, economic and cultural feats attained in the post-independence era, Dr. Shein stressed the significance of the unity between Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania and warned any crook bent on disrupting the Union.

Addressing the nation at the packed Amaan Stadium, the Isles President spoke proudly of the great feats that the seventh-phase government has registered socially, economically and culturally.

Dr. Shein explained that during his nine-year occupancy in the Mnazimmoja- based office, the revolutionary government has undertaken sweeping economic reforms to improve the living standards of the people.

"Concerted efforts have consequently led to 1.6 times growth in GDP (gross domestic product) from 1,768bn/- in 2010 to 2,874bn/- in 2018," said President Shein, adding that the economy grew at 7.1 percent in 2018 from 4.3 percent in 2010. "The blossoming economy amplified the per capita income from 675 US dollars (about 942,000/-) to 1,026 dollars (over 2,320,000/-) during the period under review," said Dr. Shein.

The government also successfully controlled inflation, reducing the general price rise from 14.7 percent in 2011 to 3.9 percent in 2018. As a result, the value of the country's currency purchasing power stabilized and life became relatively affordable for many households.

Economic growth was also reflected in domestic revenue collections, which increased four times to 748bn/- in the 2018/19 fiscal year from 181bn/- in 2010/11.

Through data, Dr. Shein said the government devised strategies to attract investments worked well, with the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) registering 304 projects worth 3.74 billion US dollars (over 8tri/-), creating 16,866 jobs, mostly for Zanzibaris.

President Shein said as per Mzee Abeid Amani Karume's September 23, 1964 declaration on the provision of fee-free and decent education to all Zanzibaris without discrimination, all the revolutionary government phases have put great efforts to improve the sector.

The government increased budgetary allocation to education almost four times - from 47bn/- to 178bn/- between 2010/11 and 2019/20 fiscal years.

"By last year, Zanzibar had 382 nursery schools with 85,974 pupils compared to 238 schools with 29,732 kids in 2010," said Dr. Shein.

The number of secondary schools by the end of last year had reached 284, with 130,713 students, more than double the 105 schools with 80,008 students in 2010.

President Shein said his nine-year administration has worked vigorously to register the great feats in almost all sectors - health, infrastructure, tourism, and the judiciary.

But, he reminded the Islanders to protect, honor and sustain the forefathers engineered revolutions, without which Zanzibaris would have been still suffering under the Sultan rule.

"Whatever we enjoy today is the product of the 1964 revolutions. As patriotic citizens, we are dutybound to defend and honor the revolutions at all costs," President Shein counseled thousands of his country mates who thronged the 15,000-seater capacity arena and braced the scorching sun to celebrate the day.

The revolution led to the merger of the Tanganyika mainland with the islands of Zanzibar and President Shein insisted that the two governments will allow nobody to tamper with the national treasure.

"Our two governments are fully committed to honoring our forefathers - the nation's founders - by ensuring that the union is preserved, defended and sustained," Dr. Shein told the cheerful crowd.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in bushfires

Dozens of injured koalas arrive at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Parks makeshift animal hospital each day in cat carriers, washing baskets or clinging to wildlife carers. Injured in bushfires that have ravaged the wildlife haven off the coas...

FACTBOX-How the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism works

France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Irans nuclear deal with world powers on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce the agreement that requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme. Th...

Oceans were hottest on record in 2019

Paris, Jan 14 AFP The worlds oceans were the hottest in recorded history in 2019, scientists said on Tuesday, as manmade emissions warmed seas at an ever-increasing rate with potentially disastrous impacts on Earths climate. Oceans absorb m...

CBI books Customs officials for import of overvalued diamonds worth Rs 156 cr

The CBI has booked 17 individuals and companies, including three Mumbai-based senior Customs officials, for allegedly being part of a money laundering racket using over-invoiced import of diamonds worth more than Rs 156 crore, official said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020