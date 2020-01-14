Turkey threatens to 'teach lesson' to Libya's Haftar

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would "teach a lesson" to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar if he resumed fighting after abandoning ceasefire talks in Moscow. Haftar left Moscow on Tuesday without signing a peace deal aimed at ending nine months of fighting with the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

"We will not hesitate to teach a deserved lesson to the putschist Haftar if he continues his attacks on the country's legitimate administration and our brothers in Libya," Erdogan told a meeting of his party in Ankara in a televised speech. Erdogan said the issue would now be discussed at talks in Berlin on Sunday attended by European, North African and Middle Eastern countries, as well as the UN, EU, Africa Union, and Arab League.

"The putschist Haftar did not sign the ceasefire. He first said yes, but later, unfortunately, he left Moscow, he fled Moscow," Erdogan said. "Despite this, we find the talks in Moscow were positive as they showed the true face of the putschist Haftar to the international community."

