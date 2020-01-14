Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Turkey says ready to act against Libyan commander Haftar if attacks continue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:18 IST
UPDATE 2-Turkey says ready to act against Libyan commander Haftar if attacks continue
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkey will not refrain from "teaching a lesson" to Khalifa Haftar if his eastern Libyan forces continue attacks against the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. Turkey and Russia failed to convince Haftar on Monday to sign a binding truce to halt his nine-month campaign to try to conquer the Libyan capital from forces aligned with the internationally recognized government.

The initiative was the latest attempt to stabilize the North African country beset by turmoil since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Fayez al-Serraj, who heads the Tripoli-based government, signed the truce proposal after indirect talks in Moscow on Monday, but Haftar left the Russian capital without signing.

The Russian defense ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency on Tuesday as saying Haftar had been positive about the ceasefire deal and was taking two days to consider it. But Erdogan said Haftar had "run away". Turkey's parliament voted this month to allow a troop deployment to help the Tripoli government to fend off Haftar, who is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, and Russian mercenaries.

"If the putschist Haftar's attacks against the people and legitimate government of Libya continue, we will never refrain from teaching him the lesson he deserves," Erdogan said in a speech to his AK Party lawmakers in parliament. 'OUR KIN'

"It is our duty to protect our kin in Libya," Erdogan added. He said Turkey had deep historical and social ties with the North African country and that Haftar would have taken over the entire nation if Ankara had not intervened.

Turkey will join Germany, Britain, and Russia at a summit on Libya in Berlin on Sunday, he said. Haftar's office and his forces have not officially confirmed the commander rejected the truce proposal, but a website linked to the forces said he would not sign.

Haftar and Serraj did not meet in Moscow directly, talking instead via Turkish and Russian mediators. They last met in Abu Dhabi in February 2019 before talks broke down over a power-sharing deal and Haftar moved his troops on Tripoli in April, after expanding his control beyond the east and south. Serraj told Reuters in June he would never sit down again with Haftar.

Conflict in Libya has wrecked the economy, disrupted oil production and triggered flows of migration to Europe that have now largely been stemmed. Haftar's troops have not been able to breach Tripoli's defenses but have in recent weeks made some small advances with help from Russian mercenaries, residents say. That has pushed Turkey, which has business interests in the country, to deploy soldiers to Libya to help the Tripoli government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., EU, Japan agree new subsidy rules with China trade in focus

The United States, the European Union and Japan proposed new global trade rules on Tuesday to curb subsidies they say are distorting the worldwide economy, with China their clear target.A day before Chinese officials are due to sign the fir...

UPDATE 2-Gunfire heard in Sudan capital -witnesses

Gunfire rang out on Tuesday at two buildings used by Sudans general intelligence service in the capital Khartoum, two Reuters witnesses said. Shortly after the gunfire began, the service announced it had sacked some employees who were unhap...

Gunfire erupts at two bases of feared Sudan security agency

Khartoum, Jan 14 AFP Heavy gunfire erupted in the Sudanese capital Tuesday at two bases of the countrys long feared security agency, causing traffic jams, an AFP correspondent and witnesses reported. Shooting broke out at the bases of the ...

Jio, UVARC emerge top bidders for RCom assets

Reliance Communications RCom assets have received bids of around Rs 25,000 crore with Reliance Jio and UV Asset Reconstruction Company UVARC emerging as the top bidders in their respective segments, according to banking sources. Jio and UVA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020