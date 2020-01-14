Left Menu
Development News Edition

JD(U) had voted for CAA, sticks to its stand, asserts Nitish

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:17 IST
JD(U) had voted for CAA, sticks to its stand, asserts Nitish

The JD(U) sticks to its stand on supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement on the floor of the Bihar assembly on Monday should not be construed as otherwise, a close aide to the CM said on Tuesday. Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is the states minister for water resources, expressed bewilderment over reports in a section of the media stating that Kumar had, in his speech on the previous day, "opposed" CAA and was ready to "reconsider" the stand taken by the JD(U) of which he is the national president.

"It is a misinterpretation. We were all present inside the House when the Chief Minister spoke. We had voted for the CAB in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha which helped the Bill become an Act. "Now, it is in force and has become the law of the land.

The question of opposing it or reconsidering the party stand does not arise", Jha told PTI. "Our party had voted for the Bill taking into account the fact that it contained no problematic provisions. It aimed at granting citizenship to some people and not depriving anybody of the same.

"When the Chief Minister said he was ready for a discussion on issues which have left the country astir, like CAA, NRC and NPR he was responding to the oppositions demand for the same. That does not mean he was going back on his past stance", Jha clarified. Kumar had made the remarks during a special day-long session of the Assembly for approving the 126th Constitution Amendment Bill, passed by Parliament last month, whereby reservation of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for SCs/STs which was to expire this year has been extended by another 10 years.

A strident stance adopted by Prashant Kishor whom the JD(U) chief had inducted in September, 2018 and elevated to the post of national vice president weeks later- had triggered speculations if Kumar was rethinking his stand on the new law. JD(U) sources, however, maintain that the former election strategist has of late been mostly out of sync with the party line on these matters being too busy with his professional collaborations with leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee both of whom are, incidentally, vehement opponents of the BJP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah flies kite during Uttarayan festival

Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah flew a kite here on Tuesday during Uttarayan festival. He went to the rooftop of a building and flew kite with dexterity. People took selfies and photographs with Shah and greeted him.During the ...

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to retire on Jan 31

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik will retire on January 31, an official order of the Delhi government said on Tuesday. An Indian Police Services IPS officer from the 1985 batch, Patnaik was appointed to the top post on January...

Nirbhaya gang-rape case convicts broke prison rules 23 times, earned 1.37 lakh in labour wage

By Ravi Jalhotra Akshay, Pawan, Vinay and Mukesh, the four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case who are slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail premises, broke prison rules 23 times in total during their stay at Tihar,...

Indian foreign policy seeks to advance country's interest in multi-polar world, contribute to global good: Jaishnkar

The Indian foreign policy seeks to advance the countrys interest in a multi-polar world while at the same time aims to contribute to the global good, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. Speaking at the inaugural session ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020