Maha CM assures help for vendor aspiring govt job

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Tuesday assured all possible help to governmentservices aspirant Santosh Sabale who sells roasted nuts forliving in Mumbai

Thackeray's office tweeted that Sabale is studyingpolitical science at the Mumbai University, and added that theCM has instructed the social justice department to see how theyoungster can be helped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.