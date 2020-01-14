Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab cabinet ministers demand action against Bajwa for open revolt against Captain Amarinder

All the Punjab cabinet ministers on Tuesday demanded, in one voice, disciplinary action by the Congress leadership against Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on public platforms.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:31 IST
Punjab cabinet ministers demand action against Bajwa for open revolt against Captain Amarinder
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

All the Punjab cabinet ministers on Tuesday demanded, in one voice, disciplinary action by the Congress leadership against Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on public platforms. The issue came up for informal discussion just before the cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

There was consensus among the ministers, all senior leaders of the Congress, on the need for action against Bajwa. They pointed out that despite repeated pleas asking him to express his opinions within the party forum, Bajwa continued to criticise Captain Amarinder Singh and his government in media and other places. The MP had gone so far as to seek a change at the helm of the government, they noted with consternation, terming it an act of sheer indiscipline and urging the party leadership to take immediate action against the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief.

The Ministers accused Bajwa of playing into the hands of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by pitching himself against his own party leadership. While the Congress was run on democratic principles, where every member had a say, such public display of difference of opinion and mutinous declarations from a senior member were detrimental to the interest of the party, said the senior leaders, adding that, under no circumstances, could this kind of behaviour be tolerated or allowed to continue.

It was absolutely imperative, said Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, to act against Bajwa as such behaviour would weaken the party. "We cannot allow this to become a free for all," said Charanjit Singh Channi, while Brahm Mohindra wanted the Chief Minister to take up the issue with the Congress high command in Delhi. Any dissent should be discussed and resolved within the party forum, said Mohindra.

Manpreet Singh Badal pointed out that history showed dissension of any sort had always harmed the Congress. "We succeeded in winning so many seats in Punjab only because we were united," he said, adding that this unity could not be allowed to be destroyed at any cost. Om Prakash Soni, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa also pointed out that Partap Bajwa's actions were extremely damaging for the party. Urgent and immediate action was needed against him, they felt.

Other members of the Council of Ministers, namely Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultana, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhjinder Singh Sarkaria, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Vijay Inder Singla, Sunder Sham Arora, and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, were in total agreement with their colleagues in seeking urgent intervention by the party high command in the matter. The demand for action against Bajwa came in the wake of his latest remarks, declaring that he would not support Captain Amarinder's leadership for a second term unless action is taken in the sacrilege cases.

The Chief Minister, said the ministers, had made it clear from the outset that he was committed to bringing the culprits of the sacrilege incidents to book, but would not indulge in vindictive politics. Bajwa's stand smacked of vendetta and had no place in a principled party like the Congress, they asserted. Terming as `shocking' Bajwa's remarks that Punjab Congress could only survive without Captain Amarinder, the ministers pointed out that the Congress, under the present government, had swept all elections in the state since the 2017 Assembly polls, which clearly showed the people were happy and satisfied with his style of functioning, and the party was doing immensely well with him as chief minister.

Further, they pointed out, that under Captain Amarinder Singh's dynamic leadership, Punjab had witnessed major resurgence on all counts and was progressing at a significant pace. But Bajwa was clearly not interested in the development and only wanted to make a political point, to promote his self-interest, with his frequent diatribes against the Chief Minister, they added. Pointing out that Captain Amarinder had himself, on several occasions, stressed the need to hand over the baton to the younger generation, the leaders, however, said the time was not ripe for such a move in Punjab, which had suffered major problems under the SAD-BJP regime. Punjab needed the visionary leadership of Captain Amarinder and clearly did not want someone like Bajwa, who seemed to spend all his time indulging in negative and destructive politics, at the helm.

Describing as unfortunate Bajwa's comments on employment, the ministers lambasted him for focusing on petty politics instead of strengthening the Chief Minister's hands in his efforts to ensure jobs for all and progress for every citizen of Punjab. At a time when every member of the party should be involved in reviving the state's economy and powering its growth, Bajwa seemed bent on pulling the party and the government down, they said, demanding immediate action against the MP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait approves budget with deficit for sixth year

Kuwait City, Jan 14 AFP Kuwaits cabinet on Tuesday approved the 20202021 budget projecting a huge deficit for the sixth year in a row due to low oil prices, the finance minister said. The Gulf state whose revenues heavily rely on oil prices...

CISF constable shoots two colleagues before committing suicide in J-K's Udhampur

In an alleged fratricide incident, a Central Industrial Security Force CISF constable shot dead his colleague and injured another before committing suicide with his service rifle inside a camp here, a police official said. The incident took...

Woman airline employee jumps to death from building

A 22-year-old woman fromKarnataka, who was working as a customer care officer of anairlines at the international airport here, allegedlycommitted suicide by jumping from a building on Tuesday,police saidThe woman jumped from the third floor...

Six soldiers among 12 killed in series of avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir

Six soldiers and as many civilians were killed in four avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night, police and defence sources said. An avalanche hit an Army post in Machil sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday, trapping five ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020