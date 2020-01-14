Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, AAP denies ticket to 15 MLAs

The ruling AAP on Tuesday declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, a seat he has won twice in the past. The party has replaced 15 sitting MLAs and given tickets to 46 sitting MLAs.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will contest from again contest from Patparganj, party leader Dilip Pandey from Timarpur and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha from Rajinder Nagar. Sisodia told reporters that the party has fielded eight women candidates.

"Forty-six sitting MLAs have been given tickets, 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, nine seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. Last time 6 women were given tickets by AAP, this time 8 women have been given tickets," he said. AAP is the first among three major contenders in Delhi to declare candidates for assembly polls which will be held on February 8. The party had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

