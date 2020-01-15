Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Biden, Sanders spar over Iraq war vote at start of Democratic debate

  • Reuters
  • Lowa
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 08:34 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 08:29 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Biden, Sanders spar over Iraq war vote at start of Democratic debate
Six Democrats squared off in a televised debate on Tuesday in Iowa, their last chance to make the case for their candidacies to a national audience before the party's presidential nominating process kicks off in the state on Feb. 3.

The event included the smallest and least-diverse group of candidates to date in the race, as polling has narrowed the field of contenders who qualify for the debate and several minority candidates have ended their White House bids. The pared-down stage for the seventh debate gave candidates more time to focus on single issues, starting with foreign policy.

IRAQ WAR

Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders tangled over their differing votes more than a decade ago on the Iraq war, with each arguing his vote was evidence of what would make him the best commander in chief of U.S. military forces going forward.

Sanders was one of the only members of Congress who voted against the Iraq war in 2002, while Biden, then a senator, voted for it. "I am able to work with Republicans, I am able to bring people together to try to create a world where we solve conflicts over the negotiating table, not through military efforts," Sanders said.

Biden defended his vote in favor, saying that at the time he believed the administration of former Republican President George W. Bush was trying to act in the best interest of the United States and would avoid war. "It was a big, big mistake," Biden said of his vote. "And from that point on ... I moved to bring those troops home."

Sanders said Biden should have figured out the Bush administration was not making a truthful case for the conflict. "Joe and I listened to what [then Vice President] Dick Cheney and George Bush and [then Secretary of Defense Donald] Rumsfeld had to say," Sanders said. "I thought they were lying, I did not believe them for a moment. I took to the floor, I did everything I could to prevent that war. Joe saw things differently."

