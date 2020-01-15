Left Menu
Taiwan president urges China to review policy after election win

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged China on Wednesday to review its policy towards the island, days after she won a landslide re-election victory, in a rebuke that could fuel further tensions with China.

"We hope China can understand the opinion and will be expressed by Taiwanese people in this election and review their current policies," Tsai told reporters in Taipei. She did not elaborate.

China considers democratic Taiwan its own territory and has tried military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its rule. Taiwan says it is an independent country, called the Republic of China, its official name.

