HIGHLIGHTS-Biden, Sanders face off on war and trade at Democratic debate

Six Democrats squared off in a televised debate on Tuesday in Iowa, their last chance to make the case for their candidacies to a national audience before the party's presidential nominating process kicks off in the state on Feb. 3. The event included the smallest and least-diverse group of candidates to date in the race, as polling has narrowed the field of contenders who qualify for the debate and several minority candidates have ended their White House bids.

The pared-down stage for the seventh debate gave candidates more time to focus on single issues, starting with foreign policy. Here are some highlights:

IRAQ WAR

Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders tangled over their differing votes more than a decade ago on the Iraq war, with each arguing his vote was evidence of what would make him the best commander in chief of U.S. military forces going forward.

Sanders was one of the only members of Congress who voted against the Iraq war in 2002, while Biden, then a senator, voted for it. "I am able to work with Republicans, I am able to bring people together to try to create a world where we solve conflicts over the negotiating table, not through military efforts," Sanders said.

Biden defended his vote in favor, saying that at the time he believed the administration of former Republican President George W. Bush was trying to act in the best interest of the United States and would avoid war. "It was a big, big mistake," Biden said of his vote. "And from that point on ... I moved to bring those troops home."

Sanders said Biden should have figured out the Bush administration was not making a truthful case for the conflict. "Joe and I listened to what [then Vice President] Dick Cheney and George Bush and [then Secretary of Defense Donald] Rumsfeld had to say," Sanders said. "I thought they were lying, I did not believe them for a moment. I took to the floor, I did everything I could to prevent that war. Joe saw things differently."

When it came to North Korea, Biden and Sanders seemed to have a moment of agreement, at least enough to share a joke. Biden said he wouldn't meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, saying "absent pre-conditions I would not meet with the supreme leader who said Joe Biden is a rabid dog, he should be beaten to death with a stick."

"Other than that you like him," Sanders interrupted. Biden laughed. "Other than that I like him, and he got a love letter from Trump right after that," he said.

TRADE

Biden and Sanders also had a pointed exchange on the issue of trade during a discussion of Trump's new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, called the USMCA, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

Sanders opposed NAFTA and does not support the USMCA, which Biden has backed. "I don't know that there's any trade agreement that the senator would ever think made any sense," Biden said in response to Sanders.

"Joe and I have a fundamental disagreement, in case you haven't noticed," Sanders replied, drawing laughter in the debate arena.

