Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Can a woman win the U.S. presidency? Sanders, Warren take on controversy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lowa
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 09:32 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Can a woman win the U.S. presidency? Sanders, Warren take on controversy
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Six Democrats squared off in a televised debate on Tuesday in Iowa, their last chance to make the case for their candidacies to a national audience before the party's presidential nominating process kicks off in the state on Feb. 3. The event included the smallest and least-diverse group of candidates to date in the race, as polling has narrowed the field of contenders who qualify for the debate and several minority candidates have ended their White House bids.

The pared-down stage for the seventh debate gave candidates more time to focus on the top issues. Here are some highlights:

CAN A WOMAN WIN?

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders tried to deflect questions about a CNN report that in a private meeting in 2018 he told Senator Elizabeth Warren that he did not believe a woman could win the presidency in November 2020. The reports of Sanders' comments quickly became a flashpoint in the Democratic race and ended a peace accord between the two leading progressive candidates. The dispute deepened on Monday when Warren took the unusual step of confirming the report, even as Sanders continued to deny it.

"Why did you say that?" moderator Abby Phillip asked Sanders of the meeting. "As a matter of fact I didn't say it, and I don't want to waste a whole lot of time on this because this is what Donald Trump, and maybe some of the media, want," Sanders replied, saying it was "incomprehensible" he would say such a thing.

Warren, when asked what she thought when Sanders gave her his opinion, said she disagreed. "Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie. But look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it's time for us to attack it head on."

Warren went on to say that while the four men on the stage had collectively lost 10 elections, the two women – herself and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar – had won each election they had been in. "I have won every race, every place, every time, I have won in the reddest of district, I have won in the suburban areas, in the rural areas," Klobuchar said.

IRAQ WAR AND NORTH KOREA

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders tangled over their differing votes more than a decade ago on the Iraq war, with each arguing his vote was evidence of what would make him the best commander in chief of U.S. military forces going forward.

Sanders was one of the only members of Congress who voted against the Iraq war in 2002, while Biden, then a senator, voted for it. "I am able to work with Republicans, I am able to bring people together to try to create a world where we solve conflicts over the negotiating table, not through military efforts," Sanders said.

Biden defended his vote in favor, saying that at the time he believed the administration of former Republican President George W. Bush was trying to act in the best interest of the United States and would avoid war. "It was a big, big mistake," Biden said of his vote. "And from that point on ... I moved to bring those troops home."

Sanders said Biden should have figured out the Bush administration was not making a truthful case for the conflict. "Joe and I listened to what [then Vice President] Dick Cheney and George Bush and [then Secretary of Defense Donald] Rumsfeld had to say," Sanders said. "I thought they were lying, I did not believe them for a moment. I took to the floor, I did everything I could to prevent that war. Joe saw things differently."

When it came to North Korea, Biden and Sanders seemed to have a moment of agreement, at least enough to share a joke. Biden said he wouldn't meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, saying "absent pre-conditions I would not meet with the supreme leader who said Joe Biden is a rabid dog, he should be beaten to death with a stick."

"Other than that you like him," Sanders interrupted. Biden laughed. "Other than that I like him, and he got a love letter from Trump right after that," he said.

TRADE Biden and Sanders also had a pointed exchange on the issue of trade during a discussion of Trump's new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, called the USMCA, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

Sanders opposed NAFTA and does not support the USMCA, which Biden has backed. "I don't know that there's any trade agreement that the senator would ever think made any sense," Biden said in response to Sanders.

"Joe and I have a fundamental disagreement, in case you haven't noticed," Sanders replied, drawing laughter in the debate arena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Freedom House calls for oversight on China's efforts to influence media abroad

U.S. democracy watchdog group Freedom House urged governments on Wednesday to impose penalties on Chinese officials and tighten broadcast regulations amid a dramatic expansion in Chinese efforts to influence media overseas. When Chinese dip...

Tennis-Buoyed Djokovic banking on history repeating itself

Champion Novak Djokovic will be gunning for his eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne under circumstances strikingly similar to those when he lifted his second after being inspired by success with his country.A 23-year old Djokovic, loo...

Tennis-Federer eyeing another miracle in Melbourne

Roger Federer continues to defy the ageing process but even the great Swiss will know the window of opportunity to add to his Grand Slam haul is growing narrower every passing month.Yet when the 38-year-old begins his 21st Australian Open c...

Dhawan says ready to bat anywhere

Regular India opener Shikhar Dhawan says he is ready to bat anywhere after skipper Virat Kohlis move to drop himself down at No. 4 to accommodate him and K L Rahul backfired in the first ODI against Australia. The visitors crushed India by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020