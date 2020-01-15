Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Sanders, Warren spar over disputed remark about chances of a woman defeating Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:22 IST
UPDATE 3-Sanders, Warren spar over disputed remark about chances of a woman defeating Trump

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders disagreed in a Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday over whether he once told her a woman could not win the White House in 2020, underlining an emerging rift between the progressive allies as the first voting nears. After days of tensions between the fellow U.S. senators, friends and liberal standard-bearers, who agreed early in the campaign not to attack each other, Sanders emphatically denied he ever made the remark, saying it was "incomprehensible" he could have said such a thing in a private 2018 meeting with her.

Warren confirmed the comment and said she disagreed with Sanders, but quickly pivoted to the broader question of whether a woman could be elected president. "Bernie is my friend and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie. But look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it’s time for us to attack it head-on," Warren said.

The dispute brought questions about gender, sexism and electability back into the spotlight in the campaign, almost four years after Democrat Hillary Clinton failed in her bid to become the first woman president, in an upset loss to Republican Donald Trump. Warren pointed out the men on the stage had collectively lost 10 elections, while the two women on the stage – she and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar – had won each election they had contested.

"I have won every race, every place, every time, I have won in the reddest of districts, I have won in the suburban areas, in the rural areas," Klobuchar said, pointing to the 2018 election of women governors in conservative states as further evidence a woman can win the White House this year. The rare clash between Warren and Sanders came as recent opinion polls show her trailing him nationally and in early nominating states just weeks before Iowa voters kick off the Democratic nominating race on Feb. 3.

The debate also featured sharp exchanges between Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden on foreign policy and trade as the top Democrats made their case to voters assessing an unsettled presidential field with no clear front-runner. The debate was the seventh in the race to find a November election challenger to Trump. Polls show an extremely tight race among Biden, Sanders, Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders, a longtime antiwar advocate who voted against the 2002 authorization of war in Iraq, criticized Biden for supporting the war and said they heard the same arguments from officials in former President George W. Bush's administration before coming to different conclusions. "I thought they were lying, I did not believe them for a moment," Sanders said. "I did everything I could to prevent that war. Joe saw things differently."

Biden, a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who touts his security credentials, acknowledged the vote "was a big, big mistake" and said that as President Barack Obama's vice president, he worked to bring the troops home. "It was a mistake to trust that they weren't going to go to war," Biden said of the Bush administration. "It was a mistaken vote, but I think my record overall on everything we have done, I’m prepared to compare it to anybody’s on this stage.”

'FUNDAMENTAL DIFFERENCE' ON TRADE On trade, Sanders said he and Biden had "a fundamental difference" on the worth of regional free trade agreements like Trump's new agreement with Mexico and Canada, called the USMCA, which Sanders opposes and Biden backs.

“I don’t know that there’s any trade agreement that the senator would ever think made any sense," Biden said. Sanders said the agreements "were written for one reason alone, and that is to increase the profits of large multinational corporations."

With surveys showing a virtual tie in Iowa and a largely undecided electorate, all the candidates face mounting pressure to make an impression. The debate stage was the least crowded since the debates began in June, with the Democratic National Committee's toughened polling and fundraising requirements to qualify eliminating other candidates.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, an Asian American who participated in last month's seven-candidate debate, did not make the cut this time, leaving an all-white field of debaters in a party that prides itself on diversity. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer had qualified for the debate late after a spending surge in Nevada and South Carolina produced strong poll showings that helped him make the cut.

The Iowa debate was the first of four to be held in slightly more than a month as the first four states kick off the voting in February. The next debate will be Feb. 7 in New Hampshire, followed by debates on Feb. 19 in Nevada and Feb. 25 in South Carolina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Freedom House calls for oversight on China's efforts to influence media abroad

U.S. democracy watchdog group Freedom House urged governments on Wednesday to impose penalties on Chinese officials and tighten broadcast regulations amid a dramatic expansion in Chinese efforts to influence media overseas. When Chinese dip...

Tennis-Buoyed Djokovic banking on history repeating itself

Champion Novak Djokovic will be gunning for his eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne under circumstances strikingly similar to those when he lifted his second after being inspired by success with his country.A 23-year old Djokovic, loo...

Tennis-Federer eyeing another miracle in Melbourne

Roger Federer continues to defy the ageing process but even the great Swiss will know the window of opportunity to add to his Grand Slam haul is growing narrower every passing month.Yet when the 38-year-old begins his 21st Australian Open c...

Dhawan says ready to bat anywhere

Regular India opener Shikhar Dhawan says he is ready to bat anywhere after skipper Virat Kohlis move to drop himself down at No. 4 to accommodate him and K L Rahul backfired in the first ODI against Australia. The visitors crushed India by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020