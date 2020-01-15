Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 4 lakh posters, banners removed by civic bodies: Delhi CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 19:08 IST
Over 4 lakh posters, banners removed by civic bodies: Delhi CEO

Over four lakh posters and banners have been removed by the civic bodies in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in the national capital since January 6, officials said on Wednesday. Till January 14, a total of 66 entries, including 61 FIRs for defacement, have been lodged for violation of model code of conduct.

Out of the 66 entries, two are against the Aam Aadmi Party and one against the Congress for defacement while the remaining 63 were under the head others/non-political, said Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi. Till now, 110 FIRs have been registered under the Arms Act and 121 persons have been arrested while 109.65 kilogram of narcotics has been seized.

According to the officer, five cases of violations, like misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and gratification of electors among others have been recorded till now. A total of 301 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act and 309 persons have been arrested, he said.

As many as 47 bottles, 318 half, 23,977 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 496 bottles, 194 Half, 78,739 quarters of country liquor and 107 bottles of beer have been seized. A total of 130 unlicensed arms have been seized while 2,782 licensed arms were deposited.

The police have also seized Rs 53,38,020 in cash while bullion worth Rs 1.17 crore and narcotics worth Rs 3.82 crore have also been seized till now, the officer said. The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Cell has approved two applications of the BJP, six of the AAP, 14 of Congress, the officer said.

A total of 4,27,135 hoardings, banners and posters have been removed under Defacement of Properties Act by the local bodies. "We have received complaints about some banners and posters still being in place. We have given strict instructions to civic bodies for their removal and urged them to take action against officers concerned," Singh said.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi elections on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

One Stop Centres have helped over 2 lakh women who faced violence: Irani

Over 600 One Stop Centres established across the country in the last three years have helped more than 2 lakh women who have been victims of violence, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday. One Stop Centres OSC...

Crowded Monaco reclaims land to build more luxury flats with sea view

Tiny Monaco is set to grow by six hectares under plans to reclaim land from the Mediterranean and build more luxury apartments and posh boutiques with fine sea views.The second smallest state in the world after the Vatican, Monaco is also h...

Dam levels begin to improve as result of persistent rain

Dam levels in parts of South Africa have slightly begun to improve as a result of persistent rain.Dam waters rose by 1 week-on-week, while an average national level is at 60.2 -- an improvement from 59.2 the previous week, said Department o...

Nepal's Prachanda says he can be blamed for only 5,000 deaths during civil war

Former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Wednesday said he can take the blame for the death of only 5,000 people out of the over 17,000 killed during the decade-long armed insurgency in the country. The Nepalese civil war...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020