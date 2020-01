Report: Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin

The Tass news agency reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Russian news agencies said Putin thanked Medvedev for his work. They said that Putin will name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.

Putin asked Medvedev's Cabinet to keep working until the new Cabinet is formed.

