Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 19:53 IST
Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and discussed several issues, including appointment of new state party president and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. Siddaramaiah had stepped down as the CLP leader while Dinesh Gundu Rao had resigned as state Congress president on December 9 after the party's poor performance in the assembly bypolls at 15 places.

"We discussed about the party's situation in Karnataka, change of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and CLP leader. We also discussed about the need to strengthen the party in the state," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting. State Congress leaders including Appaji Nadagouda, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Bheema Naik and Raghavendra Itnal were also present in the meeting.

Siddaramaiah on January 14 held first round of discussion with the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. He also discussed about the matter with the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Ahmed Patel, former Union Minister A K Antony as well as K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka. Names that are doing rounds for the post of CLP leader include H K Patil and former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar whereas D K Shivakumar and K H Muniyappa are the top contenders for the state party chief's post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations moved to January next year, says Cameroon

The Africa Cup of Nations will revert back to its traditional slot in January and February next year, the football federation of host country Cameroon FECACOOT said on Wednesday. The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Cameroon fro...

Delhi polls: Dropped AAP MLAs deliberate on future course of action

Some AAP MLAs remained committed to the party, some were disappointed while some were still deliberating on their future course of action after they were dropped from the partys list of candidates for the next months Delhi Assembly polls. T...

Venezuela's Guaido to hold parliament session outside of congress after deputies attacked

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will not hold a scheduled parliamentary session in the national congress on Wednesday after armed civilians attacked a convoy carrying several of his allies to the parliament building.Instead, Guaido...

'AT Fair price shop owner, 3 others booked in Punjab's Pathankot

A fair price shop owner and three others were booked on Wednesday in Punjabs Pathankot allegedly usurping wheat meant for BPL families, an official said. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against Purshotam Lal, Khiala villag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020