Pragya Thakur flies kite `in support of CAA'

BJP MP Pragya Thakur flew a kite with a message in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti here on Wednesday. It was a "slap" on the face of "anti-nationals" who are opposing the law, the Bhopal MP said.

The message on the kite mentioned the CAA, the scrapping of Article 370 and Ram Temple. "This symbolises the victory of our country flying high. I am sending out best wishes on Makar Sankranti to the countrymen," Thakur told reporters after flying the kite at Rivera Town area here.

"This is in support of the CAA and a slap on the face for anti-nationals," she added. "The Act will stay and prevail. It is in the country's interest," Thakur said when asked about Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's statement that it would not be implemented in the state.

"I am flying the kite for the victory of the laws enacted in 2019. And I am rejoicing," a smiling Thakur said. PTI LAL MAS KRK KRK.

