Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM should clarify on Zakir Naik's 'offer' claim: Digvijay

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:12 IST
PM should clarify on Zakir Naik's 'offer' claim: Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify on controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's claim that the Centre had offered him safe passage to India in exchange for his support on the abrogation of Article 370. However, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya hit back at Singh, accusing of him unnecessarily polluting the country's atmosphere by spreading rumours about Naik's claim.

Naik, a 53-year-old radical television preacher, has been wanted in India for money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He had left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency. The controversial preacher had recently made a claim that a representative of the Narendra Modi government had approached him in Malaysia in September last year, and offered him safe passage to India in return for his support for the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status.

Tweeting a video of Naik's claim, Digvijay Singh on Wednesday said, "The Prime Minister and the Home Minister should officially deny Dr Zakir Naik's allegations or else it will mean that "anti-national" Dr Zakir Naik's accusation was right." Talking to reporters in Indore hours later, Singh said, "Through a video, Naik has issued a statement saying that Modi and Amit Shah had sent an emissary to him in September 2019, who told him (Naik) that if he supports the government on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, cases against him would be scrapped and he will be able to return to India." "If Zakir Naik, who has been dubbed as anti-national by Modi and Shah, has given such a statement, then they should deny it," he said. "My question is why the prime minister and home minister have not refuted Naik's charge so far," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Speaking in Indore on Wednesday afternoon, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "I am a member of the Modi-Shah team, but I do not have any knowledge about it (Naik' claim). Digvijay Singh is unnecessarily polluting country's atmosphere by by spreading rumours." However, hours before criticising Digvijay Singh, Vijayvargiya met him during a road inspection visit in Indore, where the two leaders hugged each other and also indulged in banter. Members of the parliamentary standing committee on urban development, led by its chairman Jagdambika Pal, carried out the inspection of a road in Palasia area of Indore in the morning. Digvijay Singh, who is one of the committee members, was also present during the exercise when Vijayvargiya came there and met the Congress leader and others.

According to eyewitnesses, during their brief meeting, Singh and Vijayvargiya hugged each other and also indulged in a light-hearted banter. The pictures of the bonhomie between the two leaders went viral on social media.

When asked about their meeting later, Vijayvargiya told reporters that it was just a courtesy meeting. "This is the specialty of Madhya Pradesh that despite the ideological differences between the leaders of rival parties, their personal relations remain very good." PTI LAL HWP MAS NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Macron says wants "useful" meeting on Libya, unsure on attendance

Frances president said on Wednesday he wanted an upcoming conference in Berlin to discuss the crisis in Libya to be useful and would decide in the coming days whether he would attend.My intention is that we have a useful conference, Emmanue...

Three persons arrested with 3.4 kg gold at Chennai airport

Three persons were arrested with a cache of 3.4 kg gold worth Rs 1.39 crore here on Tuesday.The Commissioner of Customs recovered the haul at the Chennai airport.Further investigation is underway. ANI...

Kim Kardashian shares pictures of daughter Chicago as she turns two

As Kim Kardashians beloved daughter Chicago West turned two on Wednesday, the American media personality shared unseen pictures of her daughter. The 39-year-old model took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the pictures marking her daugh...

Fadnavis writes to Thackeray to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make Ajay Devgan-starrer film Tanhaji tax-free in the state.The movie has already been declared as GST SGST free in Uttar Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020