Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-House Democrats name seven-member team to prosecute Trump in Senate trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:18 IST
UPDATE 2-House Democrats name seven-member team to prosecute Trump in Senate trial
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, headed by a former prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican president. After weeks of delay, the House is expected on Wednesday afternoon to send the two impeachment charges passed last month against Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for the trial that will determine whether he is removed from office to start in earnest next week.

The weeks-long trial in the Senate - controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans - is expected to ultimately end in his acquittal, leaving him in office. But it will focus attention on Trump's request that Ukraine investigate domestic political rival Joe Biden, as the 2020 presidential campaign heats up. Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, will lead the House "managers" who will put the case to senators that Trump should be ousted for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden and obstructing Congress.

Schiff spearheaded the House impeachment investigation into Trump's dealings with Ukraine and is a frequent target of Trump attacks. The president called Schiff, a former federal prosecutor, "a deranged human being" at a NATO meeting in Britain in December. Other managers include Jerrold Nadler, 72, who crafted the two articles of impeachment against Trump, as House Judiciary Committee chairman.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the prosecutors were selected for their ability to make an effective case. "The emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution, to seek the truth for the American people," Pelosi told a news conference.

Biden is one of 12 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election, and the trial might still be underway when Iowa and New Hampshire hold their first party nominating contests in early February. Not one of the Senate's 53 Republicans has voiced support for ousting Trump, a step that would require a two-thirds majority in the 100-member chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Macron says wants "useful" meeting on Libya, unsure on attendance

Frances president said on Wednesday he wanted an upcoming conference in Berlin to discuss the crisis in Libya to be useful and would decide in the coming days whether he would attend.My intention is that we have a useful conference, Emmanue...

Three persons arrested with 3.4 kg gold at Chennai airport

Three persons were arrested with a cache of 3.4 kg gold worth Rs 1.39 crore here on Tuesday.The Commissioner of Customs recovered the haul at the Chennai airport.Further investigation is underway. ANI...

Kim Kardashian shares pictures of daughter Chicago as she turns two

As Kim Kardashians beloved daughter Chicago West turned two on Wednesday, the American media personality shared unseen pictures of her daughter. The 39-year-old model took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the pictures marking her daugh...

Fadnavis writes to Thackeray to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maha

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make Ajay Devgan-starrer film Tanhaji tax-free in the state.The movie has already been declared as GST SGST free in Uttar Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020