Venezuela's Guaido to hold parliament session outside of congress after deputies attacked

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will not hold a scheduled parliamentary session in the national congress on Wednesday after armed civilians attacked a convoy carrying several of his allies to the parliament building.

Instead, Guaido will preside over the session in the Caracas suburb of El Hatillo, the National Assembly's Twitter account said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.