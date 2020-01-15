France's president said on Wednesday he wanted an upcoming conference in Berlin to discuss the crisis in Libya to be useful and would decide in the coming days whether he would attend.

"My intention is that we have a useful conference," Emmanuel Macron told reporters. "We're very committed to limit external influences and try to reconcile as much as possible."

