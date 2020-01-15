Whatever party decided must be for good, says AAP's Seelampur candidate

Abdul Rehman, whom the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded from Seelampur seat for the coming Delhi assembly elections, on Wednesday said that whatever decision the party took must be for good. The AAP leader said: "We will work hard. We will win and will make Delhi a model city for others to follow."

Rehman, who also spoke on violence in Seelampur during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), said: "I have been falsely charged." "I was against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). I will always be against the NRC. I believe in peaceful protest," he said.

Rehman and former Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed have been named in the FIR filed in connection with the violence during the protest against the citizenship law in Seelampur. According to FIR filed by the Delhi Police, the two leaders "provoked crowd" to join the protest.

At least 18 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Seelampur area on December 17. The voting in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

