RSS to activate its cadre on issues like CAA, to hold 30,000 meetings ahead of Delhi polls

With polling on the 70-member Delhi Assembly just weeks away, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has decided to activate its cadre to aid in the formation of a government that has an eye on welfare of population in the national capital with focus on wellbeing of Hindu population as well.

  • Updated: 16-01-2020 13:36 IST
A mass public contact and awareness programme would be launched in which over 30,000 neighbourhood meetings will be held across the city. The aim would also be to highlight the policies being pursued by the incumbent state government led by Arvind Kejriwal, sources said.

"We will tell people who are against the welfare of Hindus. Who has not given their assent to action on tukde-tukde gang? Who is supporting Shaheen Bagh? And Aam Aadmi Party government's stand on the CAA," they said. Sources pointed out that on most of these issues the Arvind Kejriwal government stand was 'not in favour of the nation's interest'.

They stated that the RSS, the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hold over 30,000 small public meetings in the national capital aimed at reaching out to the masses. "The purpose of this public contact programme would be to connect with the youngsters, senior citizens and others across Delhi. The RSS cadre will be activated to ensure that the AAP's stand on these important issues is brought before the people," sources added.

According to sources, the Sangh has clarified that it would not be seeking votes for any political party. "Our only plea would be that the vote should be for the establishment of a government which aims for Hindu welfare and welfare of the population in general," sources added.

At these meetings, the Sangh is also unlikely to criticise the freebies that are currently being offered by the AAP government. "The subsidies are not going to be reversed. The government that comes to power should continue these subsidies," sources added.

In Delhi, where 70 seats are at stake will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The contest is a direct fight between the BJP and the AAP. The BJP is trying hard to regain lost ground and is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revival of its fortunes. The party has been out of power in the Delhi assembly since 1998.

Though BJP has been regularly winning the Lok Sabha and Municipality polls, the victory has been elusive for the BJP in Delhi Assembly. On the other hand, the AAP is trying to regain control of the Assembly where it had secured an overwhelming 67 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

