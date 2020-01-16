Left Menu
Russia's Putin says president should retain right to fire officials - agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that, should constitutional changes he has proposed be implemented, the president should retain the power to fire officials who fail in their jobs, the Ria news agency said.

Putin on Wednesday proposed constitutional changes that would give him scope to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency, and picked a new prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet stepped down.

