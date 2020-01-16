Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why PM, defence minister mum on submarine project issue, asks Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:42 IST
Why PM, defence minister mum on submarine project issue, asks Congress

A day after alleging that the Narendra Modi government was "favouring" a private entity in the Rs 45,000 crore 75-I Submarine project, the Congress on Thursday questioned the prime minister and defence minister's "silence" over the matter. It also said that the prime minister cannot be above accountability.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "PM's and RM's silence in the Rs 45,000 crore submarines project is intriguing and raises further suspicion as to - What is BJP government hiding? Why are PM/RM 'mum'? Why did government violate DPP, 2016? Why was 'Empowered Committee' of Navy overruled? Is government batting for Adani Def?" Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Twitter, "The defence preparedness of India has been diluted and the Make in India made a platform of crony capitalism. Domestic production of defence platforms compromised by PMO's meddling and patronising industrialist friends."

"The controversy and violation of procedures in Navy's submarine project raises fundamental questions. PM cannot be above accountability," Sharma also said. The Congress had on Wednesday alleged that the Modi government was "favouring" Adani Defence in the submarine project and was promoting its "crony capitalists".

Surjewala had questioned the government's intent in favouring the private entity in violation of the defence procurement procedure, 2016, while also over-ruling the recommendations of the 'empowered committee' of the Indian Navy set up for the project. "Is Modi government favouring Adani Defence JV in the Rs 45,000 crore Submarine project? Is the Modi government promoting financial interests of its crony capitalistic friends by violating the DPP 2016 and eligibility conditions contained therein. Is the Modi government overruling Indian Navy and its 'Empowered Committee' in the matter of ineligibility of Adani Defence JV," he had asked at a press conference addressed jointly with party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.

There was no immediate response available from Adani or the government in this regard. "Let the Prime Minister and Defence Minister come forward and answer that 'fairness not foul play', 'nationalism, not crony capitalism' will be the yardsticks for the decision on India's prestigious submarine project," Surjewala had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

J-K Home Dept to take call on Davinder Singh's dismissal

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department will take a call on suspended DSP Davinder Singhs dismissal, while the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the National Investigation Agency NIA to investigate the matter. Earlier in the day, the Jammu a...

Beirut shaken by "barbaric" protests crackdown

An upsurge of violence in Lebanons protests against the ruling elite, with police meting out beatings and protesters hurling stones, has alarmed rights groups and whipped up public fury.After a brief lull in largely peaceful protests since ...

Cockfight season comes to end in Andhra Pradesh

With Makar Sankranti festival bidding adieu, the cockfight season in the state has come to an end here on Thursday. During the festival, cockfights were held at a large scale in Krishna district in the past three days.In Ampapuram village, ...

Cockfight season comes to end in Andhra Pradesh

With Makar Sankranti festival bidding adieu, the cockfight season in the state has come to an end here on Thursday. During the festival, cockfights were held at a large scale in Krishna district in the past three days.In Ampapuram village, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020