VHP leader condemns ruckus at Muslim Rashtriya Manch event in Delhi

VHP working president Alok Kumar on Thursday condemned the ruckus created at Muslim Rashtriya Manch event here. "Some people believe that freedom of speech is only for them. They didn't come to debate but to create a ruckus," Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, a group of protesters created ruckus the event by displaying banners and raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). RSS leader Indresh Kumar was also present on the stage at the event. (ANI)

