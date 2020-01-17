Dr Sake Sailajanath appointed APCC president

The Congress party on Thursday appointed Dr Sake Sailajanath as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Tulasi Reddy and Shaik Mastan Vali as working presidents.

In a statement, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president N Raghuveers Reddy.

After Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2019, the Congress party faced disastrous defeat, following which, Reddy stepped down voluntarily, owing moral responsibility to the party's defeat. (ANI)

