PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 17
- Boris Johnson accused of 'brinkmanship' by EU trade chief https://on.ft.com/2RosYu9 - Ryanair's O'Leary wades into Flybe debate https://on.ft.com/38eHsDC
- Carney takes on climate finance role ahead of Glasgow talks https://on.ft.com/2uXAxR1 Overview
- Phil Hogan, the European Union's trade commissioner, said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson playing brinkmanship will not work and has been "unwise" to set an end-2020 deadline to negotiate Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the EU. - Ryanair Holdings Plc CEO Michael O'Leary has attacked the UK government-backed rescue of regional airline Flybe, threatening legal action against it.
- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will be a key adviser to the British government on climate finance after he steps down, in the run-up to a major United Nations climate conference in Glasgow in November. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
