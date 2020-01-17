Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boris Johnson accused of 'brinkmanship' by EU trade chief https://on.ft.com/2RosYu9 - Ryanair's O'Leary wades into Flybe debate https://on.ft.com/38eHsDC

- Carney takes on climate finance role ahead of Glasgow talks https://on.ft.com/2uXAxR1 Overview

- Phil Hogan, the European Union's trade commissioner, said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson playing brinkmanship will not work and has been "unwise" to set an end-2020 deadline to negotiate Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the EU. - Ryanair Holdings Plc CEO Michael O'Leary has attacked the UK government-backed rescue of regional airline Flybe, threatening legal action against it.

- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will be a key adviser to the British government on climate finance after he steps down, in the run-up to a major United Nations climate conference in Glasgow in November. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

