Pact end Bru refugee crisis will resolve 25-yr long burning issue, says Mizoram CM

With the Centre signing an agreement with the governments of Tripura and Mizoram as well as representatives of Bru-Reang community, under which around 34,000 internally displaced people will be settled in Tripura, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said the pact will permanently solve the 25-year-old "burning issue."

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 06:21 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 06:21 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during apress conference in New delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the Centre signing an agreement with the governments of Tripura and Mizoram as well as representatives of Bru-Reang community, under which around 34,000 internally displaced people will be settled in Tripura, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said the pact will permanently solve the 25-year-old "burning issue." "Today we have signed an important agreement with Bru leaders and the Government of Tripura and the Government of Mizoram. This will permanently solve the burning issue that has been going on for 25 years," said Zoramthanga in a press conference here.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said this step is "historic". "I want to thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister on the behalf of people of Tripura," he said. On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said around 34,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura under the new agreement and the state would be given a package of around Rs 600 crores for their rehabilitation.

They would get all the rights that normal residents of the states get and they would now be able to enjoy the benefits of social welfare schemes of Centre and state governments, he said. North-East Democratic Alliance chief Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present, said they (Bru refugees) will enjoy all the facilities.

"They had an option to go to Mizoram but most of them expressed their wish to stay in Tripura," he said. (ANI)

