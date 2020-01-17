Sonia Gandhi, Rahul meet Cong MLAs from Jharkhand

Congress president Sonia Gandhi met the newly-elected party legislators from Jharkhand at her residence here on Friday. Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting with the 16 party MLAs. AICC in-charge for Jharkhand R P N Singh was also present during the meet.

Singh later said both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi asked the new legislators to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of people of Jharkhand. "Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi asked the MLAs to work for the welfare and aspirations of people of Jharkhand and fulfil the commitments made to them," Singh told PTI after the meeting.

CLP leader in Jharkhand Assembly Alamgir Alam and PCC chief Rameshwar Oraon were present during the meeting, along with the two MPs from the state. The coalition of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won the Jharkhand Assembly Election and formed the government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

