Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Sudan talks fail to end impasse over state boundaries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Juba
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:47 IST
S Sudan talks fail to end impasse over state boundaries

Juba, Jan 17 (AFP) The latest round of peace talks between South Sudan's two rival leaders has failed to strike a deal on the vital issue of internal boundaries, mediators said on Friday. Critics have accused President Salva Kiir of reorganising state boundaries to shore up his power and the issue has hobbled talks with rebel leader Riek Machar.

South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza, mediating the talks in South Sudan's capital Juba, said the two men had agreed to a week-long arbitration process to help resolve the dispute. The longtime rivals, whose fallout sparked a civil war in 2013, signed a peace agreement in 2018 but have missed two deadlines to form a power-sharing government.

They have held several rounds of discussions since November, when they were given 100 more days to form a unity government. Mabuza said the talks had concluded without an agreement over states and boundaries.

"The number of states and their boundaries has been a sticking point between parties towards the formation of a transitional government of national unity," the South African presidency said in a statement Friday. "Given that this matter has not been settled, the parties have agreed on a seven day period for further consultation on the proposal of arbitration as a mechanism to break the impasse."

Mabuza said mediators "are confident" Kiir and Machar would meet the new February 22 deadline to form a coalition, a key pillar of the September 2018 peace deal that largely brought a pause to years of fighting. But Machar's SPLA-IO party said Friday it would not enter a power-sharing arrangement until the outstanding matter of states was resolved.

"We didn't agree to form the government and then discuss the number of states. What we said is that we should form the government after we solve the issues of number of states and their boundaries," Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, a spokesman for the SPLA-IO, told AFP. When it won independence in 2011, South Sudan was divided into 10 states but it has since been subdivided into 32, in what many critics see as gerrymandering of traditional boundaries by Kiir to bolster his power.

Machar is insisting on a return to the original 10 states, or 21 states as based on colonial boundaries. A technical commission set up under the peace agreement to find a compromise, failed to do so and said only a political agreement would lead to progress.

War broke out in South Sudan in December 2013 after a dispute between Kiir and Machar sparked ethnic clashes and brutal violence, leaving almost 400,000 dead. Another sticking point has been security issues, such as training and uniting rebel and government troops into a single army and assuring Machar's safety in Juba. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Putin's, Xi's ruler-for-life moves pose challenges to West

Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping have established themselves as the worlds most powerful authoritarian leaders in decades. Now it looks like they want to hang on to those roles indefinitely. Putins sudden announcement this week...

US charges 5 over illegal exports for Pakistan's nuclear programme; Islamabad says no information

The indictment of five men in the US for allegedly running an international network that purchased sensitive goods for Pakistans nuclear programme not only posed a threat to Americas national security interests but also to the delicate bala...

Khattar asks officials to launch campaign to promote women's safety

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed state government departments to launch extensive campaigns to promote womens safety and make it a mass movement. He said that on the occasion of International Womens Day on March...

L&T Technology Services Q3 net profit up 10 pc at Rs 204 cr

IT company LT Technology Services on Friday posted a 10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 204 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 mainly on account of business growth in North America. The company had posted a net ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020